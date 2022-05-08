Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57. Thor Industries posted earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 905,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,231. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.