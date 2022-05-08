TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.29.
TMXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $103.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
