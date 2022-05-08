TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam Sells 21,118 Shares

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.
TMX Group stock traded up C$1.04 on Friday, reaching C$133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.40. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$145.69.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.50.
TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
