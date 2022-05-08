TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam Sells 21,118 Shares

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group stock traded up C$1.04 on Friday, reaching C$133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.40. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.50.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

