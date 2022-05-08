Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

TMCI stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 626,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $902.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

In related news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $598,618. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,588.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $306,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

