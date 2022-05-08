Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $88,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $324,072,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.