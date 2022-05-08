TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Financial Survey

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -28.62% -41.40% -24.89% MoneyGram International -2.95% -12.14% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TuanChe and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.08%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than TuanChe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $56.11 million 0.82 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -2.77 MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.75 -$37.90 million ($0.20) -50.05

TuanChe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuanChe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats TuanChe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuanChe Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2020, the company organized 499 auto shows in 172 cities across China. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish a one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

