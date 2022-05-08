Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$326,029.44 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,139,987.69.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down C$4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.86. 50,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$62.61 and a 1 year high of C$116.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$82.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$697.63 million and a PE ratio of 162.56.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

