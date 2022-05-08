Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.