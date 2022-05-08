Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

