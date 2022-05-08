Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:UI opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.83.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The business had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

