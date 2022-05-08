UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UCBJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

