UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

