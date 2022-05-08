UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.