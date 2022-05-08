Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 966,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,579,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.