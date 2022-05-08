United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

