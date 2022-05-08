Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Head to Head Analysis

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $15.61, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.48 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $1.36 billion 2.62 -$654.54 million ($2.80) -5.88

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77% Patterson-UTI Energy -35.49% -17.74% -9.98%

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Valaris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had a drilling fleet of 192 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors; and software and services that enhances the accuracy of directional and horizontal wellbores, wellbore quality, and on-bottom rate of penetration. It also services equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

