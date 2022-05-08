Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will report $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the highest is $5.70. Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 906.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $14.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $129.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

