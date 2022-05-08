Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $368.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 69.35% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 85.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

