VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
