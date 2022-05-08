Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 76.51% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritone by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Veritone by 44.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

