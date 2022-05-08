Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

