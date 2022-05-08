Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $21.30 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

