Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $39.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

