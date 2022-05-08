Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

