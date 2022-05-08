Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10), reports. The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. 524,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

