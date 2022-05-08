Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will announce $410.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.07 million and the lowest is $384.70 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $341.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $130,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

