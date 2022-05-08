Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post $756.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.10 million and the lowest is $741.50 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $662.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

