VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Financial Survey

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Similarweb alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Similarweb and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00 VNET Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.65%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $22.23, indicating a potential upside of 258.47%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Similarweb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 6.25 -$68.98 million N/A N/A VNET Group $971.32 million 0.93 $78.48 million ($0.33) -18.79

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -50.10% -178.53% -35.44% VNET Group 8.09% 6.53% 2.17%

Summary

VNET Group beats Similarweb on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.