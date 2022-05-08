Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 78.80.

VLVOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) stock opened at 5.74 on Friday. Volvo Car AB has a 1-year low of 5.74 and a 1-year high of 10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.90.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

