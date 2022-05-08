W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. W. P. Carey reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

