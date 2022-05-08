Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $690.83 million, a PE ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

