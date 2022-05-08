WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

WKME has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in WalkMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

