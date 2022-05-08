Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,035,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.