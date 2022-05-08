WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

WSFS stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

