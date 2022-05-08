Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post $282.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.12 million and the lowest is $276.10 million. Yelp posted sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

