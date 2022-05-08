Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.91. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

