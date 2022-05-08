Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $4.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $20.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.