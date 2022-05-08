Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.