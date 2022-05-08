Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95 and a beta of -0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

