Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.
Shares of CANG stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
