Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cango by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cango by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.