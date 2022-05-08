Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. CarMax reported earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,348. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.