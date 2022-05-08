Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $507.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.20 million and the lowest is $499.10 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $316.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

ENPH stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

