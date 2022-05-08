Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.09. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

