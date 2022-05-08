Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.04). Genesco posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

