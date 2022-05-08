Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Post $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. Grindrod Shipping posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $501.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

