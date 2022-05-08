Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,380 shares of company stock valued at $602,173 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

