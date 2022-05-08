Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.