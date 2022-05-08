Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $128.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

