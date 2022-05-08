Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $32.20 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

