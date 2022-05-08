Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.