Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $720.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $718.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.