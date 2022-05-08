Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 866,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,952. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

